Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

