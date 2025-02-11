Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.35

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.353 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.
Ansell Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Ansell
