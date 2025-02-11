Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.35

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.353 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

