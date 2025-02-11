Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,442 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 46,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in PayPal by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

