Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 938.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,632 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $68,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,851,000 after buying an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after buying an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.11 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

