Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,255 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

