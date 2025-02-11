Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DVY opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

