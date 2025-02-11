Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

