Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Announces Earnings Results

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTW traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,040. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

