Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 516 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after acquiring an additional 144,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 90,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 363,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Further Reading

