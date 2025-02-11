Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

