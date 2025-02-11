Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

