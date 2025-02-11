Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

SHW opened at $359.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.