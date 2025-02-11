Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

Read Our Latest Report on PACCAR

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,871 shares of company stock worth $14,586,333 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.