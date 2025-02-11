Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

