Axecap Investments LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axecap Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 376.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.35.

Shares of PM stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $146.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

