Axecap Investments LLC Sells 227 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Axecap Investments LLC lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises 2.1% of Axecap Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

