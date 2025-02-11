Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 20.2 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.