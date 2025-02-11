Balentine LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $146.78.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

