Balentine LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 469,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,226,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

