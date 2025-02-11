Bank of America Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $79.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

TPX stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $68.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

