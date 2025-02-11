Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 651 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

HD opened at $407.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

