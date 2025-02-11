Best Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 10th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are securities issued by well-established, financially stable, and reputable companies with a history of consistent earnings and reliable dividends. These stocks are considered to be safe and reliable investment options, known for their long-term growth potential and low volatility compared to other types of assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. 43,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ FBGRX traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.90.

