Best Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – February 10th

BP, Exxon Mobil, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, NuScale Power, Energy Transfer, and Equinor ASA are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to investments in companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or utilization of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. These companies typically develop technology related to hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers, or other hydrogen-based products and services. As interest in sustainable energy solutions grows, hydrogen stocks have become an increasingly popular investment choice. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. 22,641,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.91. 4,407,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,545,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $487.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,906. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.30 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.89.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,101. Linde has a 12 month low of $410.69 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.66.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,850,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,665,725. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. 8,189,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,129,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. 6,360,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

