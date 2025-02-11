Best Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – February 08th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to companies that are involved in or have exposure to the growing virtual universe known as the metaverse. These companies may include those developing virtual reality technologies, social networking platforms, digital currencies, or any other products or services related to the broader metaverse ecosystem. Investing in metaverse stocks allows investors to participate in the potential growth and innovation of this emerging digital space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 227,239,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.39. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.30 and a 200-day moving average of $352.03. The company has a market cap of $241.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.64. 613,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $245.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Featured Stories