BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.44. 64,080,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 62,724,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other BigBear.ai news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

