Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,584 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

