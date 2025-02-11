Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 3,097,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,653% from the average daily volume of 176,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Trading Up 30.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.51.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

