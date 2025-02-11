Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,040,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 208,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
