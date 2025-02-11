Bobby Riley Sells 15,000 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,033.75. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Bobby Riley sold 1,310 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $46,072.70.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Bobby Riley sold 4,636 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $163,140.84.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

REPX stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 91,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,518. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

