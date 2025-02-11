Bonfire Financial Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bonfire Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.9% of Bonfire Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.