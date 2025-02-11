Bonfire Financial Invests $1.12 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Bonfire Financial purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. MicroStrategy makes up about 1.0% of Bonfire Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $553,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1,096.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $403,707.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,859.10. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,110. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $334.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

