Bonfire Financial Invests $520,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bonfire Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

