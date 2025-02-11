Bonfire Financial Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bonfire Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bonfire Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.