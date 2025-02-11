Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Boot Barn comprises 1.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 653.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. KeyCorp raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.58.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

