Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,887,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,969 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.