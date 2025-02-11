BostonPremier Wealth LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $139.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.