BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. BP had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 1.36%.

BP Trading Up 6.6 %

BP stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. BP has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

