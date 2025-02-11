Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

