Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
