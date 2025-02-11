Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.