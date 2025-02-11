Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $208,647.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at $208,631.78. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.