Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance
CPZ opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $16.03.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
