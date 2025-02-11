Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 548.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896,013 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,013,000 after buying an additional 972,075 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,259 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,462,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 968,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 756,705 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its position in Sony Group by 1,850.5% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 873,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

