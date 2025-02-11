Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $63,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $108.19 and a 1-year high of $154.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.74.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

