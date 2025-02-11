Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 6,159 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 151,961 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after acquiring an additional 146,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

