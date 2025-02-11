Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,397 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $45.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.