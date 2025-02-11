Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

NYSE F opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

