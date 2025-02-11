CAP Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 688.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.