CAP Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

