CAP Partners LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 321,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AVDE stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

