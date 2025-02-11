CAP Partners LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHA opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.