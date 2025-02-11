CAP Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up 3.5% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $96.39.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
