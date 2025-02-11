CAP Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up 3.5% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.